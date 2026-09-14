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  • Art & Museum Exhibits
  • Fairs & Festivals

6th Annual Artist Attic Sale

  • Art & Museum Exhibits
  • Fairs & Festivals

6th Annual Artist Attic Sale

IT’S ALMOST HERE! The 6th annual Artist Attic Sale - One day only, Saturday, September 26th, 10am - 3pm at Fairview Church in Seattle, in the gym and parking lot
Find a treasure trove from over 50 artists clearing out their studios. Shop for artwork, art supplies and materials, jewelry, seconds, and discontinued art for a bargain! This is a great way to find affordable artwork for your home or gifts. Enjoy delicious coffee drinks from Filter and Shot and yummy Hot Dogs from Road Dawg while you’re there.
Free admission and parking. DON’T MISS IT!
See more at lnfo@nwartalliance.org

Fairview Church
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Northwest Art Alliance
360-579-4903
info@nwartalliance.org
https://nwartalliance.org/

Artist Group Info

various
info@nwartalliance.org
www.nwartalliance.org
Fairview Church
844 Northeast 78th Street
Seattle, Washington 98115
https://nwartalliance.org/nwaa-events/artistatticsale