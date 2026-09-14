IT’S ALMOST HERE! The 6th annual Artist Attic Sale - One day only, Saturday, September 26th, 10am - 3pm at Fairview Church in Seattle, in the gym and parking lot

Find a treasure trove from over 50 artists clearing out their studios. Shop for artwork, art supplies and materials, jewelry, seconds, and discontinued art for a bargain! This is a great way to find affordable artwork for your home or gifts. Enjoy delicious coffee drinks from Filter and Shot and yummy Hot Dogs from Road Dawg while you’re there.

Free admission and parking. DON’T MISS IT!

See more at lnfo@nwartalliance.org

