- Fairs & Festivals,
- Community Events
30th Annual Proctor Arts Fest (2026)
- Fairs & Festivals,
- Community Events
30th Annual Proctor Arts Fest (2026)
Sponsored by KNKX. The Proctor Arts Fest celebrates 30 years of art, music, food, and community in the heart of the Proctor District! Join us for a day-long street festival featuring local artists, live music, delicious food, and everything that makes Proctor special. Stop by KNKX's booth at 27th & Proctor and say hello!
Centered around N. 26th & Proctor Street
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Centered around N. 26th & Proctor Street