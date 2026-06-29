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  • Community Events
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2nd Annual Seattle Black Nerd Festival (2026) - August 28-30

  • Community Events
  • Fairs & Festivals

2nd Annual Seattle Black Nerd Festival (2026) - August 28-30

Cast your curiosity and conjure your joy. Celebrate Black Nerd Magic together at the 2nd annual Seattle Black Nerd Festival, August 28-30.

Unapologetically nerd out together. Black Nerd Magic lives in all the ways we play, create, and share stories. We want your magic shine at LANGSTON, a home for Black nerds.

Seattle Black Nerd Festival 2026 includes:

Brown Sugar Fantasy Jam at Pratt Park (August 29)
Cosplay
Gaming
Panels and Workshops
Live Music
Marketplace + MORE!

Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute
Free
12:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute
(206) 323-7067
https://www.langstonseattle.org/
Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute
104 17th Avenue S.
Seattle, Washington 98144
(206) 323-7067
info@langstonseattle.org
https://www.langstonseattle.org/