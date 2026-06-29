2nd Annual Seattle Black Nerd Festival (2026) - August 28-30

Cast your curiosity and conjure your joy. Celebrate Black Nerd Magic together at the 2nd annual Seattle Black Nerd Festival, August 28-30.

Unapologetically nerd out together. Black Nerd Magic lives in all the ways we play, create, and share stories. We want your magic shine at LANGSTON, a home for Black nerds.

Seattle Black Nerd Festival 2026 includes:

Brown Sugar Fantasy Jam at Pratt Park (August 29)

Cosplay

Gaming

Panels and Workshops

Live Music

Marketplace + MORE!