- Community Events,
- Fairs & Festivals
2nd Annual Seattle Black Nerd Festival (2026) - August 28-30
- Community Events,
- Fairs & Festivals
2nd Annual Seattle Black Nerd Festival (2026) - August 28-30
Cast your curiosity and conjure your joy. Celebrate Black Nerd Magic together at the 2nd annual Seattle Black Nerd Festival, August 28-30.
Unapologetically nerd out together. Black Nerd Magic lives in all the ways we play, create, and share stories. We want your magic shine at LANGSTON, a home for Black nerds.
Seattle Black Nerd Festival 2026 includes:
Brown Sugar Fantasy Jam at Pratt Park (August 29)
Cosplay
Gaming
Panels and Workshops
Live Music
Marketplace + MORE!
Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute
Free
12:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute
(206) 323-7067
Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute
104 17th Avenue S.Seattle, Washington 98144
(206) 323-7067
info@langstonseattle.org