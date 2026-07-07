2nd Annual Olympia Tree Hugging Fest 2026

Join our 2nd outdoor community celebration of our glorious trees with friends and family of all ages. Dance to the music of trees singing in real time using a device called Plants Play that converts the tree’s electric signals into notes; the music will be amplified for dancers and audience alike. FREE.

4 pm

Tree stories: Listen to the words of storytellers sharing heartfelt stories about trees and nature (Maggie Lott, Tobey Ishii Anderson, Bowen Lee)

4:45 pm

Dancing: Dancers improvise to the music of the cedar tree (Lauren Thompson, Das Biest: Sophie Marie Schatz, Hazel Garden, V. Saverna)

Ending with a joyful all-community dance to the music of the singing Cedar tree!

Northwest Olympia Neighborhood Association & Walkaboutwithjulie.com

Info: julie@Walkaboutwithjulie.com