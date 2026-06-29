- Fairs & Festivals,
- Community Events,
- Food Events
2nd Annual Harvest Festival
- Fairs & Festivals,
- Community Events,
- Food Events
2nd Annual Harvest Festival
2nd Annual Community-Wide Harvest Festival
Saturday, September 19 | 10 AM–4 PM
FREE COMMUNITY EVENT!
Celebrate the sights, sounds, flavors, and community of fall!
Join us for a fun-filled day of music, local food, family activities, farmers, artisans, and community connection.
Donations are welcome!
What’s Happening:
Local Farmers & Artisan Village
Bluegrass Band & Sarah Burke
Harvest Potluck
Pumpkin Painting & Cider Sip
Apple Activities & Harvest Fun
Face Painting, Rock Painting & Coloring
Obstacle Course & Scavenger Hunt
Habitat for Humanity Pop-Up ReStore
Youth Harvest Farm Stand
Center for Spiritual Living Olympia
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Center for Spiritual Living Olympia
360-255-7878
cslolyoffice@gmail.com
Center for Spiritual Living Olympia
3437 Libby Road NEOlympia, Washington 98506
360-255-7878
cslolyoffice@gmail.com