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2nd Annual Harvest Festival

  • Fairs & Festivals
  • Community Events
  • Food Events

2nd Annual Harvest Festival

2nd Annual Community-Wide Harvest Festival
Saturday, September 19 | 10 AM–4 PM
FREE COMMUNITY EVENT!

Celebrate the sights, sounds, flavors, and community of fall!

Join us for a fun-filled day of music, local food, family activities, farmers, artisans, and community connection.

Donations are welcome!

What’s Happening:
Local Farmers & Artisan Village
Bluegrass Band & Sarah Burke
Harvest Potluck
Pumpkin Painting & Cider Sip
Apple Activities & Harvest Fun
Face Painting, Rock Painting & Coloring
Obstacle Course & Scavenger Hunt
Habitat for Humanity Pop-Up ReStore
Youth Harvest Farm Stand

Center for Spiritual Living Olympia
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Center for Spiritual Living Olympia
360-255-7878
cslolyoffice@gmail.com
https://cslolympia.org
Center for Spiritual Living Olympia
3437 Libby Road NE
Olympia, Washington 98506
360-255-7878
cslolyoffice@gmail.com
https://cslolympia.org/ester-nicholson-workshop-healing-codes-of-forgiveness-6-9-24/