2nd Annual Harvest Festival

2nd Annual Community-Wide Harvest Festival

Saturday, September 19 | 10 AM–4 PM

FREE COMMUNITY EVENT!

Celebrate the sights, sounds, flavors, and community of fall!

Join us for a fun-filled day of music, local food, family activities, farmers, artisans, and community connection.

Donations are welcome!

What’s Happening:

Local Farmers & Artisan Village

Bluegrass Band & Sarah Burke

Harvest Potluck

Pumpkin Painting & Cider Sip

Apple Activities & Harvest Fun

Face Painting, Rock Painting & Coloring

Obstacle Course & Scavenger Hunt

Habitat for Humanity Pop-Up ReStore

Youth Harvest Farm Stand