25th Anniversary of the Seattle Squid

Join us this October as we celebrate the Seattle Squid’s 25th birthday! Floating above Pike Place Market’s Economy Atrium, this beloved sculpture often goes unnoticed by passing visitors. Much like the giant squid that inspired it, it can be surprisingly elusive.

On Saturday, October 3, meet the artist, Patrick Wickline, and learn the story behind this unique work of art. Enjoy artist demonstrations, educational activities from the Seattle Aquarium, and discover why the Seattle Squid has been delighting those who look up for the past 25 years.

Festivities begin at 11 a.m. in the Economy Atrium.