25 years of exploring the PNW Vascular Plant Flora at the UW Herbarium

The University of Washington Herbarium at the Burke Museum holds the largest collection of Pacific Northwest vascular plant specimens. This collection was built through nearly 150 years of plant collecting throughout the region. These specimens have been and continue to support a wide range of activities including the description of new species, the discovery and documentation of rare plant populations, the arrival and spread of invasive species, potential climate change impacts on native plants, and the production of multiple floras providing identification keys to and descriptions of the region's vascular plant diversity. In this presentation, Herbarium Collections Manager and Research Botanist, David Giblin will provide an overview of the Herbarium's field- and collections-based activities over the past 25 years.

David Giblin is Collections Manager and Research Botanist at the University of Washington Herbarium of the Burke Museum. David's research focuses on the distribution and diversity of the Pacific Northwest vascular plant flora, for which he has conducted extensive field work throughout the region. He manages the Plants of Washington Image Gallery, Washington Flora Checklist, and Consortium of Pacific Northwest Herbaria online databases. He is lead editor and co-author for Flora of the Pacific Northwest, 2nd edition, co-author of wildflower guides to Mount Rainier, Olympic, and North Cascades national parks, co-creator of the Washington Wildflowers identification app, and Taxon Editor of several families for the Flora of North America Project.

Thursday Nov. 12, 2026, 7:00 PM

The Mountaineers, Cascade Room, 7700 Sand Point Way, NE, Seattle

Program will be in-person & live streamed via Zoom. For information on how to sign up for Zoom, please contact our event web page:

https://www.wnps.org/cps-events/exploring-pacific-northwest-vascular-plant-flora After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Stewart Wechsler, our Botanist Fellow, will host a plant ID workshops prior to this program at 6:30 PM. In addition to any plant samples the chapter botanists bring, attendees are welcome to bring in plant samples for identification.

Public invited, admission is free, donations appreciated