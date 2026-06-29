21st Annual Walk Run Bike for Sickle Cell

This is an annual event bringing community together to celebrate, educate and support families and individuals living with Sickle Cell Disease (SCD). This is our main fundraiser of the year helping us to continue and sustain our programs for this community. Join us as we welcome Josephine Howell to share a few songs as she opens our program, visit the many community booths, get your face painted, get acquainted with new and old friends but mostly help support our efforts.