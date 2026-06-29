- Community Events
21st Annual Walk Run Bike for Sickle Cell
- Community Events
21st Annual Walk Run Bike for Sickle Cell
This is an annual event bringing community together to celebrate, educate and support families and individuals living with Sickle Cell Disease (SCD). This is our main fundraiser of the year helping us to continue and sustain our programs for this community. Join us as we welcome Josephine Howell to share a few songs as she opens our program, visit the many community booths, get your face painted, get acquainted with new and old friends but mostly help support our efforts.
Seward Park
Adult Admission $50 Youth Admission $25
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Metropolitan Seattle Sickle Cell Task force
253-226-5578
info@mssctf.org
Seward Park
5900 Lake Washington Blvd. S.Seattle, Washington 98118