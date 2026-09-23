Join Sustainable Ballard for a day of creativity, passion and community-building at the 2026 Sustainable Ballard Festival. It's eclectic, artsy, playful fun aimed at creating a better future. Enjoy live music & demos and local food trucks. This year's theme is "The Power of Community", focusing our hands-on exhibits and games on actions big and small that build community and strengthen our resiliency. The apple cider press will be up and running - bring your own or help us press ours. Do postcard art, bring games, puzzles or kitchen items to swap, check out the pendulum powered spirograph and solar race track, plus so much more...

Come out with your family to Loyal Heights Community Center Lawn from 11 am to 4 pm on Saturday, September 26th and join us. The Sustainable Ballard Festival is a fantastically fun opportunity to learn together, get inspired, and discover new ways to live more lightly on the earth.

With a membership of 3000+ neighbors, Sustainable Ballard demonstrates that energy independence and self-reliance does not mean "going it alone." Attendees are participants and co-creators of the festival experience, and everyone in the community is welcome. While the mood is festive, the message is a serious one - it's all aimed at engaging Ballard neighbors to discover new possibilities and deepen their commitment to sustainability and healthy communities. The choices we make daily can affect global climate change. Ballard neighbors and friends are invited to connect with each other by participating in Sustainable Ballard Festival. When we engage, we become part of creating the thriving community and lifestyle we want and need. To volunteer, contact volunteer@sustainableballard.org