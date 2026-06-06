- Theatre: Dance,
- Classes/Workshops
2026 Imagination Dance Camp
- Theatre: Dance,
- Classes/Workshops
2026 Imagination Dance Camp
Young movers (ages 6-9) explore their creativity through daily dance classes, imaginative activities, and fun choreography, culminating in an informal performance for family and friends. A healthy snack is served each day to keep their imagination fueled!
Seattle Central Mitchell Activity Center
$175 (before 7/11), $200 (after 7/11)
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM, every day through Aug 13, 2026.
Event Supported By
Khambatta Dance Company
nathan@khambattadance.org
Artist Group Info
Nathan Cook
nathan@khambattadance.org
Seattle Central Mitchell Activity Center
1718 BroadwaySeattle, Washington 98122
nathan@khambattadance.org