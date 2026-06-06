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  • Theatre: Dance
  • Classes/Workshops

2026 Imagination Dance Camp

  • Theatre: Dance
  • Classes/Workshops

2026 Imagination Dance Camp

Young movers (ages 6-9) explore their creativity through daily dance classes, imaginative activities, and fun choreography, culminating in an informal performance for family and friends. A healthy snack is served each day to keep their imagination fueled!

Seattle Central Mitchell Activity Center
$175 (before 7/11), $200 (after 7/11)
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM, every day through Aug 13, 2026.
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Event Supported By

Khambatta Dance Company
nathan@khambattadance.org
https://khambattadance.org/

Artist Group Info

Nathan Cook
nathan@khambattadance.org
Seattle Central Mitchell Activity Center
1718 Broadway
Seattle, Washington 98122
nathan@khambattadance.org
https://seattleidf.org/classes/