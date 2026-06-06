2026 Bon Odori Festival - July 18-19

Bon Odori is a centuries-old Japanese Buddhist festival dedicated to remembering and honoring the lives of deceased family and friends. This is viewed as a joyful occasion, providing an opportunity to reflect on the contributions of those who came before us with gratitude and thanksgiving.

Festival highlights include folk dancing in the street, delicious food, beer garden featuring live music, and cultural displays. All are welcome to join in the dancing and festivities.

Get more information about the Seattle Bon Odori festival here.