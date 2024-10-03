Tune in to a mini-concert with The Dip

When The Dip shows up, things get fun and funky. The Seattle band first got together just over a decade ago at the University of Washington, combining a traditional four-piece rock band setup with a three-person horn section.

The group honed their talents first by playing house parties. Then, by touring extensively in the U.S. and internationally. They've shared stages with artists like Lake Street Dive and Durand Jones & the Indications, and they've won fans over with their skillful musicianship and their energetic live performances.

You may have heard The Dip on the show in 2022, when they were promoting their album Sticking With It. In this mini-concert recorded live for World Cafe, you'll hear them play music from that album, but they begin with a tune from their latest album, Love Direction. Enjoy!

This episode of World Cafe was produced by Will Loftus and produced for the web by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson.

