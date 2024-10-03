Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tune in to a mini-concert with The Dip

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Will Loftus
Published October 3, 2024 at 12:13 PM PDT
The Dip
Paige Walter
/
WXPN
The Dip

When The Dip shows up, things get fun and funky. The Seattle band first got together just over a decade ago at the University of Washington, combining a traditional four-piece rock band setup with a three-person horn section.

The group honed their talents first by playing house parties. Then, by touring extensively in the U.S. and internationally. They've shared stages with artists like Lake Street Dive and Durand Jones & the Indications, and they've won fans over with their skillful musicianship and their energetic live performances.

You may have heard The Dip on the show in 2022, when they were promoting their album Sticking With It. In this mini-concert recorded live for World Cafe, you'll hear them play music from that album, but they begin with a tune from their latest album, Love Direction. Enjoy!

This episode of World Cafe was produced by Will Loftus and produced for the web by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson.

Copyright 2024 XPN

Tags
Arts & Culture Local MusiciansSoulSeattle Music
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She was also involved with Canada's highest music honors: hosting the Polaris Music Prize Gala from 2017 to 2019, as well as serving on the jury for both that award and the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
See stories by Raina Douris
Will Loftus
Related Content