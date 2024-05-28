J. Kenji López-Alt talks food, science, and Winnie the Pooh onsies

J. Kenji López-Alt is a chef and food writer who first found fame creating "The Food Lab" blog for Serious Eats. He eventually spun that into a nearly 1,000 page book that won him his first James Beard Award. Since then, he started his own YouTube channel, wrote a kids book, and has been going restaurant-by-restaurant on a quest to eat ALL the teriyaki in Seattle. Fortunately, he found the time to answer our questions about Serious Feets.

