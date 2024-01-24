Washington state represents in the James Beard semifinalists list

A total of 14 restaurants, bars, and chefs from Washington were included as James Beard Awards semifinalists.

The annual awards are one of the highest honors in the restaurant industry. There were plenty of familiar names among the semifinalists, including Melissa Miranda of Musang and Kristi Brown of Communion, who are both up for "Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific." As well as Quynh-Vy and Yenvy Pham of Phở Bắc, who were finalists in the "Outstanding Restaurateur" category last year, and Aaron Verzosa of Archipelago, who is in the "Outstanding Chef" category.

New names like Janet Becerra of Pancita, a contender in the "Emerging Chef" category, and Ben Campbell of Ben's Bread Co., shortlisted for "Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker," are also on the list.

Nominees will be announced on April 3, with the final award ceremony on June 10.

