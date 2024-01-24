Donate
Washington state represents in the James Beard semifinalists list

KNKX Public Radio | By Grace Madigan
Published January 24, 2024 at 3:54 PM PST
Chef Aaron Verzosa poses for a portrait while demonstrating plating Tailor Made, a course in which diners disclose their hunger level from five to one, at Filipino American restaurant Archipelago, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Seattle. Verzosa is nominated for a 2023 James Beard Award in the Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific category.
Lindsey Wasson
/
AP
Chef Aaron Verzosa poses for a portrait while demonstrating plating Tailor Made, a course in which diners disclose their hunger level from five to one, at Filipino American restaurant Archipelago, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Seattle. Verzosa is nominated for a 2023 James Beard Award in the Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific category.

A total of 14 restaurants, bars, and chefs from Washington were included as James Beard Awards semifinalists.

The annual awards are one of the highest honors in the restaurant industry. There were plenty of familiar names among the semifinalists, including Melissa Miranda of Musang and Kristi Brown of Communion, who are both up for "Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific." As well as Quynh-Vy and Yenvy Pham of Phở Bắc, who were finalists in the "Outstanding Restaurateur" category last year, and Aaron Verzosa of Archipelago, who is in the "Outstanding Chef" category.

New names like Janet Becerra of Pancita, a contender in the "Emerging Chef" category, and Ben Campbell of Ben's Bread Co., shortlisted for "Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker," are also on the list.

Nominees will be announced on April 3, with the final award ceremony on June 10.
