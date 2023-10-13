A new magazine celebrates the impact of Filipinos across the U.S.

A new yearly magazine highlighting Filipinos' contributions to their communities across the country launches Sunday. The first issue of "FilipinoTown" focuses on Seattle.

Terrence Santos is the creator of the magazine. He has a background in marketing and film production. One of his goals with the magazine is to showcase as many individuals as possible. Seventy people are featured in the first issue.

"As we move around the country, from city to city, we will definitely make our way back to every city multiple times, just to keep on capturing as many stories as we can, and archiving as many stories and accomplishments from our communities hopefully for years to come," Santos said.

The Seattle issue will highlight many faces in the food industry like chefs Melissa Miranda of Musang, Aisha Ibrahim of Canlis and Chera Amlag of Hood Famous. Also included is in this issue are Wing Luke Museum Executive Director Joel Barraquiel Tan and tattoo artist Raychelle Ordoñez Duazo. Santos felt it was important to showcase just how embedded Filipinos are in their communities. He hopes it will be inspiring for the next generation.

"So that they can see that they can thrive as their full selves and not have to, you know, be pigeonholed or have to fit in a certain box," Santos said. "They can really take on whatever path they can, or they want to, and find success."

Santos said the magazine plans to release an issue each year in October in honor of Filipino American History Month. The print edition will be heavy on photography, like a yearbook. The digital edition will offer more storytelling.

The Oct. 15 launch party will take place at Seattle's Filipino Community Center and will feature food from Musang and Hood Famous, music from a Filipino Hall and Oates cover band, and an art exhibit. A portion of the proceeds from the event will support the Filipino Community of Seattle's social, art, and culture program.