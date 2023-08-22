Donate
Arts & Culture

'T. rexes' race to photo finish at Emerald Downs track in Auburn

KNKX Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published August 22, 2023 at 10:14 AM PDT
Racers, including eventual winner Ocean Kim (5), leave the gates for the championship race during the "T-Rex World Championship Races" at Emerald Downs, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Auburn, Wash.
APTOPIX T-Rex Races
Racers, including eventual winner Ocean Kim (5), leave the gates for the championship race during the "T-Rex World Championship Races" at Emerald Downs, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Auburn, Wash.
Lindsey Wasson / AP
Dionte Gilbert (84) leaps across the finish line against Seth Hirschi, back, during the "T-Rex World Championship Races" at Emerald Downs, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Auburn, Wash.
T-Rex Races
Dionte Gilbert (84) leaps across the finish line against Seth Hirschi, back, during the "T-Rex World Championship Races" at Emerald Downs, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Auburn, Wash.
Lindsey Wasson / AP
Logan Domingo, left, practices a roar with other participants during the "T-Rex World Championship Races" at Emerald Downs, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Auburn, Wash.
T-Rex Races
Logan Domingo, left, practices a roar with other participants during the "T-Rex World Championship Races" at Emerald Downs, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Auburn, Wash.
Lindsey Wasson / AP
Brody Huttenlocker, 8, center, waits in line as participants queue up to race during the "T-Rex World Championship Races" at Emerald Downs, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Auburn, Wash.
APTOPIX T-Rex Races
Brody Huttenlocker, 8, center, waits in line as participants queue up to race during the "T-Rex World Championship Races" at Emerald Downs, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Auburn, Wash.
Lindsey Wasson / AP
Participants in inflatable T-Rex costumes run down the racetrack during the "T-Rex World Championship Races" at Emerald Downs, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Auburn, Wash.
T-Rex Races
Participants in inflatable T-Rex costumes run down the racetrack during the "T-Rex World Championship Races" at Emerald Downs, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Auburn, Wash.
Lindsey Wasson / AP
Dozens of participants in inflatable T-Rex costumes line up to race in the first set of heats during the "T-Rex World Championship Races" at Emerald Downs, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Auburn, Wash.
T-Rex Races
Dozens of participants in inflatable T-Rex costumes line up to race in the first set of heats during the "T-Rex World Championship Races" at Emerald Downs, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Auburn, Wash.
Lindsey Wasson / AP

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — A track for live horse racing south of Seattle turned prehistoric over the weekend as more than 200 people ran down the track cloaked in inflatable Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaur costumes.

The 2023 T-Rex World Championships at Emerald Downs — an event that started in 2017 as a pest control company's team-building activity — ended in a photo finish on Sunday, with three competitors hitting the finish line together.

Ocean Kim took top honors in the 100-yard (91.2-meter) dash after officials agreed Kim, of Kailua, Hawaii, hit the finish wire just ahead of the pack. Second place went to Colton Winegar of Boise, Idaho, who entered as Deno the Dino. Seth Hirschi, of Renton, as Rex Ray Machine, finished in third.

The actual T. rex roamed the planet between 65 million and 67 million years ago. A study published two years ago in the journal Science estimated that about 2.5 billion of the dinosaurs ever lived. Hollywood movies such as the “Jurassic Park” franchise have added to the public fascination with the carnivorous creature.

Tags
Arts & Culture Dinosaurs
The Associated Press
The Associated Press (“AP”) is the essential global news network, delivering fast, unbiased news from every corner of the world to all media platforms and formats. On any given day, more than half the world’s population sees news from the AP. Founded in 1846, the AP today is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering. The AP considers itself to be the backbone of the world’s information system, serving thousands of daily newspaper, radio, television, and online customers with coverage in text, photos, graphics, audio and video.
See stories by The Associated Press
