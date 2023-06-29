After 33 years, Book-It Theater is closing up shop

Seattle’s Book-It Repertory Theater announced its current production will be its last. After more than three decades performances will end next month.

Jane Jones is the founder of Book-It and has been reflecting since announcing the closure.

"It is a death, but out of it comes so much love and so much respect, and so much dedication from our audiences and from the city, and from the people that supported this company for so long," Jones said.

Jones started the theater in 1990 and began by touring productions throughout the King County Library system. Myra Platt joined Jones as a co-artistic director in 1994. The two women developed a distinct style of storytelling. Their adaptations of books drew directly from the source material, changing little.

The theater would hold annual open auditions, asking actors to come in and present a piece of writing adapted in the "Book-It style." Jones remembers being blown away by one particular actor who seemed very familiar with the Book-It style in his audition.

"He said, 'well, I'd been doing it since elementary school,'" Jones said. "And then just last month or two, we produced a video for our gala and he was one of the people that was interviewed with the question, 'How has Book-It affected your life?' And his answer was 'it launched my career.'"

Christine Stepherson is president of the board of directors. She says the theater’s closure will affect the whole performing arts community.

"You need theaters our size for artists, and designers and writers to hone their craft and launch their careers," Stepherson said.

The struggles Book-It faced as a nonprofit arts organization aren't unique especially post-pandemic. Stepherson

"I just really hope that people that love theater will go out and support the organizations that are still here," Stepherson said. "Our theater donors that have been with us through the years are what made it all possible and so if you love live theater, you have to show up right now."

The final show – based on the sci-fi novel “Solaris” runs through July 9.