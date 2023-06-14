Seattle Public Library wants you to branch out with 'Book Bingo'

Seattle Public Library is encouraging adults to pick up a book, or two this summer.

The library, along with Seattle Arts & Lectures, is presenting the annual program called Book Bingo, in which readers can fill up a bingo card based on the types of books they read.

Misha Stone, reader services librarian with Seattle Public Library, said the bingo squares represent a wide array of topics and authors, meant to challenge readers.

"All of us often find ourselves gravitating to the same things," said Stone. "If you're a mystery reader, you read a lot of mysteries or you read a lot of romance or science fiction fantasy and you may not discover things you might also enjoy if you don't let yourself stretch."

Cards are available in both English and Spanish, with the Spanish cards based on the Mexican game lotería.

Readers can mark off bingo squares and submit their cards at the end of the summer for a chance to win prizes.

Stone said the program is a tangible way to keep track of the books you read over the next several months.

"You know every summer there's always a summer of learning or summer reading for kids but adults would get left out," Stone said. "So the concept really emerged when we looked for an opportunity to give adults fun reading challenges in the summertime."

The Book Bingo cards were designed by Monyee Chau while the lotería card was designed by Esmeralda Vasquez.

The bingo cards can be downloaded from the Seattle Public Library's website or found at any Seattle library location.