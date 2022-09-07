© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Arts & Culture

Famous Seattle architect designs church in the heart of Amazon HQ

KNKX Public Radio | By Scott Greenstone
Published September 7, 2022 at 12:17 PM PDT
A gray building with one side like a block and the other a series of curving walls with slit windows is dwarfed by a high rise building. On the right side, a construction worker is lifted up several stories by a piece of construction equipment.
Scott Greenstone
/
KNKX
Construction crews complete work on Seattle Unity church's new building in South Lake Union.

On Sunday, Sept. 11, a church in South Lake Union is holding a grand opening for their new building, located in the heart of Amazon's Seattle headquarters.

The building housing Seattle Unity – a non-denominational spiritual community with its roots in Christianity, but which welcomes people of all beliefs including atheists – was designed by Tom Kundig, a famous Seattle architect who also designed the Burke Museum.

Seattle Unity has been in South Lake Union, across the street from Denny Park, since 1960. It’s seen the neighborhood change drastically, from a warehouse district to the headquarters of Amazon.

"We did look at options of selling and moving, you know, out into the suburbs," Reverend Diane Robertson, the church's associate minister, said. "And then our community just really felt it was important to maintain kind of a spiritual presence here in South Lake Union and in downtown Seattle."

Kundig wanted the new building to be a place of stability. It’s a simple building: The corner tower has small slits that bring in light to the meditation rooms and chapel. At night, those little windows turn into light fixtures and illuminate the street corner. Kundig calls it a tower of light.

“These buildings are, in a sense, musical instruments. Volumetric musical instruments. Certainly music is played in them, but also the light and how the light is playing in there,” Kundig said.

It’s the first time he’s led design on a place of worship, although he helped design the Chapel of St. Ignatius 25 years ago on the Seattle University campus. And working on this new church was personal for Kundig: He grew up Unitarian, in a denomination similar to Seattle Unity’s, which welcomed many people from Catholic and Jewish backgrounds.

“Honestly, I think they’re the most special spaces in architecture,” Kundig said.

Scott Greenstone
Scott Greenstone started off working at his community college newspaper before interning at NPR’s Weekend All Things Considered and covering homelessness for The Seattle Times. He co-produced the “Outsiders” podcast with KNKX, which was named one of TIME’s top 10 podcasts of 2020.
