Arts & Culture There's no such thing as Spokane-style pizza KNKX Public Radio | By Vivian McCall Published April 14, 2022 at 4:54 PM PDT Facebook Twitter Email Listen • 1:13 Sakchai Lalit/AP / APSpokane-style pizza isn't real but Thailand cannabis pizza is. In this file photo, a staff member decorates a pizza with a deep fried cannabis leaf at a restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand on Nov. 24, 2021. The Pizza Company, a Thai major fast food chain, promoted the style as its "Crazy Happy Pizza," an under-the-radar product topped with a cannabis leaf. It’s legal but won’t get you high. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) There's New York style pizza and Chicago style pizza ... but what about Spokane style pizza?The recipe is in a viral video. KNKX's Vivian McCall investigates.