© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Your Connection To Jazz, Blues and NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

There's no such thing as Spokane-style pizza

KNKX Public Radio | By Vivian McCall
Published April 14, 2022 at 4:54 PM PDT
Thailand Cannabis Pizza
Sakchai Lalit/AP
/
AP
Spokane-style pizza isn't real but Thailand cannabis pizza is. In this file photo, a staff member decorates a pizza with a deep fried cannabis leaf at a restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand on Nov. 24, 2021. The Pizza Company, a Thai major fast food chain, promoted the style as its "Crazy Happy Pizza," an under-the-radar product topped with a cannabis leaf. It’s legal but won’t get you high. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

There's New York style pizza and Chicago style pizza ... but what about Spokane style pizza?

The recipe is in a viral video. KNKX's Vivian McCall investigates.

Arts & Culture
Vivian McCall
See stories by Vivian McCall