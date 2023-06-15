Accessing KNKX's New Seattle Studios

Location

The address for the KNKX Seattle Studio is 1501 Western Ave, Seattle, WA 98101.

The easiest way to find our Seattle Studio is to enter the address above into Google or Apple maps. Both have accurate walking and driving routes to the studios. More information on accessibility, parking, transit, and turn by turn walking directions are below.



PLEASE NOTE - the Western Avenue entrance has stairs. Information on getting to the accessible entrance on Alaskan Way is below.

Transportation and Parking Information:

Rideshare or public transit is recommended. If you are driving, the nearest parking can be found on the street or in the Pike Place Market Parking Garage (please note this is a paid lot).

Pike Place Market Parking Garage Information:

The Pike Place Market Parking Garage has three entrances/exits, offering daily parking from 5am-2am. The Alaskan Way entrance is often affected by construction; please check the website for updates. The three entrances are:



Exit the garage on the Western Ave level then walk south (down the hill) on Western Ave to the KNKX studio building (look for the green awning underneath the KNKX sign).

Additional Parking Garages / Parking Lots

Above Pike Place Market:

West Edge Garage, 2nd and Pike

Liberty - Parking Lot 1516 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101

Republic Parking (Century Square Parking Garage), 334 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101

Below Pike Place Market:

Waterfront Parking, 1422 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98101

Republic Parking Lot 30-179, 1400 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98101

Accessible Parking and Entrance Information:

There is an accessible entrance to KNKX on the waterfront side of the building (off of Alaskan Way, across from the Aquarium). The best address to use for this entrance is 1510 Alaskan Way.



All entrances to the KNKX building are by key card only. If you plan on using the accessible entrance, please let a member of KNKX staff know, so they can be there to let you in.

Arriving via car:



If you are parking in the Pike Place Market Parking Garage just north of the building, you will find accessible parking on each level near the elevators. PLEASE NOTE, there are two sets of elevators in this garage - please follow the signs to the waterfront (the southern set of elevators) - if you follow signs to Pike Place Market, that elevator block will not take you to the accessible entrance. Take these elevators to the Waterfront level. When you get off the elevator you will see a parking lot. That lot is behind the KNKX studios building. A KNKX staff member or volunteer will be waiting there to let you into the building and up the elevator.

Arriving via public transit:



If using the accessible entrance and arriving via public transit, we still recommend making your way to the Pike Place Market Parking Garage, following signs towards the waterfront, and taking the southern set of elevators down to the waterfront level.

Route from the light rail (the 1 Line)

When you get off the light rail at Westlake, travel down the hill on Pine, towards the water (4 blocks). Once to Pike Place, you want to look for the Skybridge Elevator to travel between the Market and the waterfront. The Skybridge is in the Main Arcade between Pike Street and Pine Street, just to the left of Mick’s Peppourri. Go through the double doors to the left of Mick’s Peppourri and across the Skybridge. At the end of the bridge, you will find the Skybridge elevator.

You can take the elevator to level 1, but this elevator unfortunately does not take you all the way to the waterfont level, which is where you need to be! There are two sets of elevators in this garage, so at this point, please follow the signs to the waterfront (the southern set of elevators). When you get to one of these elevators, take it down to the bottom level (the waterfront). When you get off the elevator, you will be in the parking lot for the new KNKX building (to your left as you enter the parking lot). A KNKX volunteer or staff member will be in front of a sign to welcome you, and direct you up in the elevator to the new studio.



Arriving via rideshare:



If using the accessible entrance and arriving via rideshare, you can ask them to take you to Pike Street Press at 1510 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98101, and that will bring you to the waterfront level parking lot discussed above.

How to get to the KNKX Seattle Studios from Pike Place Market

There are several options to get to our studios from 1st Avenue. After you enter the Market under the red “Farmers Market” sign (fish throwers are on your left) you can:

