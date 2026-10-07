Jennifer Welch isn't holding back on Trump, Democrats or political division

Updated October 9, 2026 at 10:02 AM PDT

Jennifer Welch isn't one to shy away from the spotlight. The former Bravo reality TV star and interior designer has built a following with her best friend Angie Sullivan, known to fans as "Pumps," on their political pop culture podcast, I've Had It. The two have millions of followers across platforms, drawn to their say-anything style and willingness to go after the political elite.

Now Welch has a new book, Not Today, Fascists. The title is deliberately provocative. Welch says she's referring to President Trump and his allies, and she isn't interested in softening her language.

"I want to be aggressive. I want to call them fascists. I want to call this exactly what it is and call them out specifically by name," Welch told Morning Edition.

Trump has repeatedly rejected the accusation that he's a fascist. During a 2024 campaign rally, he described himself as "the opposite of a Nazi," responding to criticism from then-Vice President Kamala Harris and some of his former aides who had characterized him as a fascist.

Welch grew up in Oklahoma City with progressive, atheist parents, an unusual upbringing in the Bible Belt. In her new book, she talks about how that experience shaped her politics, why she's angry with the mainstream Democratic Party and how her views have evolved.

But can her approach turn people away? During her conversation with NPR's Leila Fadel, Welch shares her thoughts on whether her criticism of Christianity risks alienating religious Americans who may share some of her concerns. They also discuss the role churches have played in social justice movements, the divide Welch sees between herself and Trump supporters and how Americans can build a future together when their divisions feel moral rather than political.

Welch says she still wants Trump supporters to benefit from the policies she advocates, even if she has no interest in socializing with them.

"I want them to have equality. I want them to have higher wages. I want them to be able to afford a home. I want them to have paid sick leave. Lunch? I'm out. Partying with you? I'm out," she said.

Listen to the conversation by clicking the blue button above. The interview was written for digital by Majd Al-Waheidi and edited by Treye Green.

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