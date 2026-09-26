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WA public lands commissioner cuts back on protections for older forests

KNKX Public Radio | By Anna Marie Yanny
Published September 26, 2026 at 5:58 AM PDT

Washington’s Commissioner of Public Lands Dave Upthegrove has announced a change in his pledge to protect older, more mature forests, called "legacy forests." About a year ago, Upthegrove made good on a campaign promise by ordering the conservation of 77,000 acres of older trees.

Now, he said his agency is forced to harvest some of these structurally complex forests to fund its work and support rural communities.

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Anna Marie Yanny
Anna Marie Yanny is a freelance reporter at KNKX. Originally from the Pacific Northwest, her journalism has taken her from San Francisco’s KQED to Wisconsin Public Radio and back again. She’s eager to tell stories that matter to Washingtonians, and loves the science beat. When she’s away from her desk, Anna Marie enjoys biking and playing trivia around town.
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