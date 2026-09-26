WA public lands commissioner cuts back on protections for older forests

Washington’s Commissioner of Public Lands Dave Upthegrove has announced a change in his pledge to protect older, more mature forests, called "legacy forests." About a year ago, Upthegrove made good on a campaign promise by ordering the conservation of 77,000 acres of older trees.

Now, he said his agency is forced to harvest some of these structurally complex forests to fund its work and support rural communities.

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