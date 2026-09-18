KNKX Terms and Conditions "The Big Apple Jazz and Theatre Tour"
April 28, 2027 - May 2, 2027| Terms & Conditions
Questions? Erin Mobley at emobley@knkx.org.
Quick Reference
Important Dates
Details
Early Bird Deadline
December 9, 2026 (Save $100 per person)
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$500 per person at booking
Final Payment Due
Jan 29, 2027
Last Day for Refunds
Feb 26, 2027
Pricing & Payment
Reservations & Deposits
- Space is limited - early booking recommended
- Deposit: $500 per person due at booking
- Early Bird Special: Book by November 30, 2026 and save $100 per person
- Payment Methods: Secure online portal or phone
Final Payment
- Invoice sent by email: December 18, 2027
- Payment due: January 29, 2027 (non-refundable)
Payment options: Pay online via our secure donation form or by mailing a check to:
KNKX Public Radio
930 Broadway
Tacoma, WA 98402
Phone: 253-993-5633
Additional details and amount due will be included in your invoice.
Important: Late payments may result in trip cancellation at KNKX's discretion.
Cancellation Policy
Trip Minimum
This trip has a minimum participant requirement in order to proceed. If trip participation does not meet or exceed the 18 traveler requirement by March 12, 2027, this trip is subject to cancellation and deposits will be fully refunded. KNKX will notify travelers by March 17, 2027, if the tour has been canceled.
Refund Schedule
- Before March 23, 2027: Full deposit refund minus $150 processing fee
- February 26, 2027 and after: No refunds available
How to Cancel
- Email emobley@knkx.org in writing
- Cancellation effective when KNKX receives your email
We strongly recommend travel insurance due to the non-refundable final payment policy.
Travel Arrangements
Flights
- Registrations must exceed 18 travelers in order for this trip to proceed. Consider waiting for group minimum confirmation before booking non-refundable flights
- Recommended Airport: John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), LaGuardia Airport (LGA), or Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)
Accommodations
- Hotel: San Carlos Hotel NYC (150 E 50th St, New York, NY 10022)
- Deluxe Room (1 Bed, Single/Double Occupancy)
- Deluxe Room (2 Queen Beds, Single/Double Occupancy)
- All lodgings have elevators
Additional Hotel Fees (if applicable):
Extra person / Rollaway bed fee: $30.00 per person/bed per night (max 4 per room).
- You must be able to manage your own luggage
Travel Insurance & ID Requirements
Travel Insurance (Strongly Recommended)
Travel insurance may cover:
- Lost or stolen personal items
- Flight delays or cancellations
- Lost baggage
- Emergency evacuation
- Trip cancellation costs
Note: KNKX is not responsible for losses that insurance would typically cover.
Required Identification
- Check current TSA acceptable ID requirements
- Verify your ID meets requirements before traveling
What to Pack
Essential Items
- Comfortable walking shoes
- Layered clothing for changing weather
- Light jacket or Rain/windbreaker
- Small umbrella
Weather Expectations
New York City (Late April / Early May)
- Highs: Mid-60s°F to Low 70s°F
- Lows: Upper 40s°F to Low 50s°F
- Spring showers possible
Physical Requirements
Activity Level
- Walking requirement: 2-3 hours on uneven surfaces throughout the City
- Ride-Share, taxi, subway expenses are not included
- Mobility assistance: Not available from KNKX staff
Health Considerations
- You must be in good health for trip activities
- Report any disabilities requiring accommodation in writing before departure
- ADA accommodations subject to availability (guest expense)
Legal Terms & Liability
Your Agreement
By booking, you agree to:
- All terms and conditions
- Be at least 18 years old
- Accept financial responsibility for your booking
- Provide accurate information
- Inform other travelers you book for about these terms
KNKX's Limitations
KNKX is NOT responsible for:
- Supplier failures, bankruptcies, or refund denials
- Weather, strikes, or acts of God
- Flight delays, cancellations, or missed connections
- Lost luggage or personal items
- Injuries not caused by KNKX negligence
- Non-refundable airline ticket losses
Risk Acknowledgment
Travel involves inherent risks including:
- Transportation hazards
- Natural forces and weather
- Food and water-related illness
- Animal interactions
By participating, you assume these risks and release KNKX from related claims.
Important Policies
Trip Changes
- KNKX reserves the right to modify itineraries, hotels, or rates
- Itinerary changes do not qualify for refunds
- Trip cancellation by KNKX results in full refund
Claims & Disputes
- Claim deadline: 28 days after trip completion
- Governing law: Washington State
- Jurisdiction: Pierce County, Washington
- No class action lawsuits - individual claims only
- Damages limited to compensatory only (no punitive damages)
Force Majeure
No refunds for cancellations due to:
- Natural disasters
- Government restrictions
- Pandemics or health emergencies
- Labor strikes
- Other circumstances beyond KNKX's control
Contact Information
Trip Inquiries & Booking: Erin Mobley at emobley@knkx.org.
Mailing Address:
KNKX Public Radio
930 Broadway
Tacoma WA 98402