KNKX Terms and Conditions "The Big Apple Jazz and Theatre Tour"

April 28, 2027 - May 2, 2027| Terms & Conditions

Questions? Erin Mobley at emobley@knkx.org.

Quick Reference

Important Dates Details Early Bird Deadline December 9, 2026 (Save $100 per person) ` $500 per person at booking Final Payment Due Jan 29, 2027 Last Day for Refunds Feb 26, 2027

Pricing & Payment

Reservations & Deposits

Space is limited - early booking recommended

- early booking recommended Deposit: $500 per person due at booking

$500 per person due at booking Early Bird Special: Book by November 30, 2026 and save $100 per person

Book by November 30, 2026 and save $100 per person Payment Methods: Secure online portal or phone

Final Payment

Invoice sent by email: December 18, 2027

December 18, 2027 Payment due: January 29, 2027 (non-refundable)

January 29, 2027 (non-refundable) Payment options: Pay online via our secure donation form or by mailing a check to:

KNKX Public Radio

930 Broadway

Tacoma, WA 98402

Phone: 253-993-5633

Additional details and amount due will be included in your invoice.

Important: Late payments may result in trip cancellation at KNKX's discretion.

Cancellation Policy

Trip Minimum

This trip has a minimum participant requirement in order to proceed. If trip participation does not meet or exceed the 18 traveler requirement by March 12, 2027, this trip is subject to cancellation and deposits will be fully refunded. KNKX will notify travelers by March 17, 2027, if the tour has been canceled.

Refund Schedule

Before March 23, 2027: Full deposit refund minus $150 processing fee

Full deposit refund minus $150 processing fee February 26, 2027 and after: No refunds available

How to Cancel

Email emobley@knkx.org in writing

Cancellation effective when KNKX receives your email

We strongly recommend travel insurance due to the non-refundable final payment policy.

Travel Arrangements

Flights

Registrations must exceed 18 travelers in order for this trip to proceed. Consider waiting for group minimum confirmation before booking non-refundable flights

before booking non-refundable flights Recommended Airport: John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), LaGuardia Airport (LGA), or Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

Accommodations

Hotel: San Carlos Hotel NYC (150 E 50th St, New York, NY 10022)

Deluxe Room (1 Bed, Single/Double Occupancy)

Deluxe Room (2 Queen Beds, Single/Double Occupancy)

All lodgings have elevators

Additional Hotel Fees (if applicable):

Extra person / Rollaway bed fee: $30.00 per person/bed per night (max 4 per room).

You must be able to manage your own luggage

Travel Insurance & ID Requirements

Travel Insurance (Strongly Recommended)

Travel insurance may cover:

Lost or stolen personal items

Flight delays or cancellations

Lost baggage

Emergency evacuation

Trip cancellation costs

Note: KNKX is not responsible for losses that insurance would typically cover.

Required Identification

Check current TSA acceptable ID requirements

Verify your ID meets requirements before traveling

What to Pack

Essential Items

Comfortable walking shoes

Layered clothing for changing weather

for changing weather Light jacket or Rain/windbreaker

Small umbrella

Weather Expectations

New York City (Late April / Early May)

Highs: Mid-60s°F to Low 70s°F

Lows: Upper 40s°F to Low 50s°F

Spring showers possible

Physical Requirements

Activity Level

Walking requirement: 2-3 hours on uneven surfaces throughout the City

2-3 hours on uneven surfaces throughout the City Ride-Share, taxi, subway expenses are not included

Mobility assistance: Not available from KNKX staff

Health Considerations

You must be in good health for trip activities

Report any disabilities requiring accommodation in writing before departure

ADA accommodations subject to availability (guest expense)

Legal Terms & Liability

Your Agreement

By booking, you agree to:

All terms and conditions

Be at least 18 years old

Accept financial responsibility for your booking

Provide accurate information

Inform other travelers you book for about these terms

KNKX's Limitations

KNKX is NOT responsible for:

Supplier failures, bankruptcies, or refund denials

Weather, strikes, or acts of God

Flight delays, cancellations, or missed connections

Lost luggage or personal items

Injuries not caused by KNKX negligence

Non-refundable airline ticket losses

Risk Acknowledgment

Travel involves inherent risks including:

Transportation hazards

Natural forces and weather

Food and water-related illness

Animal interactions

By participating, you assume these risks and release KNKX from related claims.

Important Policies

Trip Changes

KNKX reserves the right to modify itineraries, hotels, or rates

Itinerary changes do not qualify for refunds

Trip cancellation by KNKX results in full refund

Claims & Disputes

Claim deadline: 28 days after trip completion

28 days after trip completion Governing law: Washington State

Washington State Jurisdiction: Pierce County, Washington

Pierce County, Washington No class action lawsuits - individual claims only

- individual claims only Damages limited to compensatory only (no punitive damages)

Force Majeure

No refunds for cancellations due to:

Natural disasters

Government restrictions

Pandemics or health emergencies

Labor strikes

Other circumstances beyond KNKX's control

Contact Information

Trip Inquiries & Booking: Erin Mobley at emobley@knkx.org.

Mailing Address:

KNKX Public Radio

930 Broadway

Tacoma WA 98402