Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monster Gentlemen

Thursday, October 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

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After thirty-five years of being at the forefront of the ever-evolving musical landscape of New Orleans, two-time Grammy award winner Jon Cleary decided to bring that sound back home, both figuratively and literally. He assembled his Absolute Monster Gentlemen (his acclaimed all-star big band) in his home studio in the Bywater neighborhood of New Orleans, drew up a setlist of some of his most beloved songs, plus some new favorites, and rolled tape.

The result is The Bywater Sessions, a musical tour-de-force that showcases the grit, funk and joy that's packed concert halls from New Orleans to Tokyo and beyond. Co-produced by Cleary and John Porter (Roxy Music, The Smiths, Taj Mahal), it's a stunning collection of performances that affirms Cleary's place in the New Orleans musical vanguard.

"There's a lot to be said for the 'lean and mean' sound of a piano trio, stripped down to basics, simple and direct," Cleary says. "But recently, I've been experimenting with different combinations; adding horns, guitar, percussion and even another keyboard player. This expanded line-up has allowed the arrangements to blossom in new directions."

It's an apt description of Cleary's career thus far. Born in London and on a plane to New Orleans before he turned twenty years old, he grew up absorbed by the sounds and rhythms of the Crescent City. His mastery of the city's music landed him gigs playing as a session musician in the bands of local legends Earl King, Johnny Adams, Walter 'Wolfman' Washington, Snooks Eaglin, Ernie K-Doe, Jessie Hill and as a guitarist for Dr. John. He later toured extensively with icons like Bonnie Raitt and Taj Mahal. His solo career began in earnest in 1989 and includes beloved records like their self-titled band debut and his 2015 Grammy winner, Go-Go Juice.

On The Bywater Sessions, the band that Rolling Stone's David Fricke called "as broad, deep and rolling as the Mississippi river" is finally captured as intended– live, in the room and as funky as ever. And with that comes an invitation from Cleary himself:

"Close your eyes, imagine you're in the room with us, me and the band, Mike Dorsey the engineer, John Porter the producer and Reed the manager. Turn it up and enjoy the experience. I hope you have as much fun listening as we did playing."

Entry deadline is September 7, 2026.