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Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department releases community health assessment

KNKX Public Radio | By Mitch Borden
Published August 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM PDT

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has collected data over the past five years to evaluate health concerns in the South Sound. Now, the agency has released its 2025 Community Health Assessment.

Health officials identified a number of ongoing challenges such as housing stability, access to behavioral health services and transportation barriers. Officials also said that discrimination compounds inequities and that people experiencing homelessness have limited access to medical care.

Their findings will be used to help develop a plan to improve health across Pierce County.

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Pierce CountyPublic Healthtacoma-pierce county health department
Mitch Borden
Mitch Borden is a general assignment reporter at KNKX. He’s worked at radio stations across the U.S. in places like rural Alaska and West Texas. Borden loves to cover all types of interesting stories. News tips can be sent to mborden@knkx.org.
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