Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department releases community health assessment

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has collected data over the past five years to evaluate health concerns in the South Sound. Now, the agency has released its 2025 Community Health Assessment.

Health officials identified a number of ongoing challenges such as housing stability, access to behavioral health services and transportation barriers. Officials also said that discrimination compounds inequities and that people experiencing homelessness have limited access to medical care.

Their findings will be used to help develop a plan to improve health across Pierce County.

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