Award-winning journalism from KNKX

It is awards season in newsrooms across the country, and the KNKX News Team has been recognized, again and again, for its quality reporting.

Over the past few weeks, our reporters and hosts have brought home honors from the Public Media Journalists Association, the Society of Professional Journalists, and a regional Edward R. Murrow Award.

Here are a few highlights:

The best mornings (and afternoons) in public radio

The Public Media Journalists Association awarded Morning Edition with Kirsten Kendrick with “Best newscast” among larger regional stations. And an All Things Considered newscast with Emil Moffatt took second place. That means that when you tune in to KNKX—morning or afternoon—you're hearing newscasts judged among the very best in the country.

A breakout year for our Murrow News Fellow

Nate Sanford's reporting on how Washington city officials are using ChatGPT for government work earned recognition from the Society of Professional Journalists' Western Washington chapter in three different mediums: audio, writing, and television (through a collaboration with Cascade PBS). It's a remarkable showing for a single story, and a great example of the kind of accountability reporting that helps you understand how your local government really works.

Stories from across our region

SPJ also honored work from across the KNKX newsroom:

Excellence in Sound

And Bellamy Pailthorp's gorgeous, immersive story, The Quest to Touch a Gray Whale , won a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Sound.

None of this happens without our listeners and supporters. Your support keeps this newsroom independent, ambitious, and rooted in the place we all call home. Thank you for being part of our curious community.

