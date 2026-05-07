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Pierce County report recommends replacing youth detention center in Tacoma

KNKX Public Radio | By Mitch Borden
Published May 7, 2026 at 8:55 AM PDT

A Pierce County taskforce has released its final recommendations for replacing Remann Hall, its youth justice center.

In a new report, the county’s juvenile justice taskforce stated Remann Hall has reached the end of its functional life.

The taskforce recommended that a new facility be built at Remann Hall’s current location in Tacoma.

It also said the new justice center should include more outdoor space, larger courtrooms and multi-purpose areas for things like counseling and creative activities.

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Pierce CountyTacomayouth detention centersyouth
Mitch Borden
Mitch Borden is a general assignment reporter at KNKX. He’s worked at radio stations across the U.S. in places like rural Alaska and West Texas. Borden loves to cover all types of interesting stories. News tips can be sent to mborden@knkx.org.
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