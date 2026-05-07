Pierce County report recommends replacing youth detention center in Tacoma

A Pierce County taskforce has released its final recommendations for replacing Remann Hall, its youth justice center.

In a new report, the county’s juvenile justice taskforce stated Remann Hall has reached the end of its functional life.

The taskforce recommended that a new facility be built at Remann Hall’s current location in Tacoma.

It also said the new justice center should include more outdoor space, larger courtrooms and multi-purpose areas for things like counseling and creative activities.

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