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Snohomish County opens centers to help people apply for federal flood aid

KNKX Public Radio | By Anna Marie Yanny
Published May 1, 2026 at 4:59 PM PDT

Officials in Snohomish county are leveraging recently approved federal funds to help with flooding recovery and future risk. They opened in-person centers this week where people can apply for federal support.

Residents affected by December’s storms can go to centers in Snohomish, Sultan and Arlington. They are open Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays ahead of the June 10 deadline to apply for FEMA assistance.

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Snohomish countyFEMAFlooding
Anna Marie Yanny
Anna Marie Yanny is a freelance reporter at KNKX. Originally from the Pacific Northwest, her journalism has taken her from San Francisco’s KQED to Wisconsin Public Radio and back again. She’s eager to tell stories that matter to Washingtonians, and loves the science beat. When she’s away from her desk, Anna Marie enjoys biking and playing trivia around town.
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