Snohomish County opens centers to help people apply for federal flood aid

Officials in Snohomish county are leveraging recently approved federal funds to help with flooding recovery and future risk. They opened in-person centers this week where people can apply for federal support.

Residents affected by December’s storms can go to centers in Snohomish, Sultan and Arlington. They are open Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays ahead of the June 10 deadline to apply for FEMA assistance.

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