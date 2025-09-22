LP And The Vinyl - From Blues to Beatles to Bowie

Friday, October 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Tacoma Armory, Tacoma

Renowned jazz, blues and gospel singer Leonard Patton teamed up with the critically acclaimed Danny Green Trio to form LP And The Vinyl.

The band’s wide array of influences includes everything from jazz, R&B, and rock, to 80’s and 90’s hits, Brazilian music, and classical music. Blending these sounds together, LP And The Vinyl has created a highly unique and personal approach to music-making that leaves its audiences energized and craving more. The group’s repertoire draws from three separate areas: beautifully reimagined renditions of favorite hits by artists including Stevie Wonder, The Beatles, and David Bowie, fresh and funky explorations of jazz standards, and their own original songs.

Through Patton’s infectious charisma, and the virtuosic interplay between pianist Danny Green, bassist Justin Grinnell, and drummer John Bishop, the audience is taken along for the ride every step of the way!

Entry deadline is September 29.