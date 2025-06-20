U.S. military strategy on Iran

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

It has been a day of diplomacy on Iran, with Iran's foreign minister meeting European counterparts in Geneva. But for now, Iran is still hurdling missiles into Israel, Israel is still hurdling missiles into Iran, and President Trump says he's giving himself a two-week window to decide whether the U.S. will join the fight. That means, behind the scenes, Pentagon planners are busy preparing options. For insight into the military planning underway, we have called retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Dave Deptula. He's a veteran fighter pilot, served more than 30 years and was the principal attack planner for the Desert Storm air campaign in Iraq. General, good to speak with you again.

DAVID DEPTULA: Hey, it's great to be here, Mary Louise. Appreciate it and look forward to our discussion.

KELLY: In a few sentences, lay out for me what the range of military options might be that the Pentagon would be laying out for President Trump to consider.

DEPTULA: Well, we've seen already Israel basically achieve air superiority across the breadth and depth of Iran, and that's fundamentally required as a prerequisite for operational success and strategic impact. So they've done most of the heavy lifting. Where the United States may play a role is in providing some capabilities that Israel does not have on its own.

KELLY: These are the bunker busting bombs.

DEPTULA: Exactly, and for a very specific site. It's the Fordo facility that is basically protecting an area of centrifuges that allow the Iranians to further refine uranium to the point where it could be used in a nuclear device.

KELLY: General, what are the limits of air strikes? Say you can destroy Fordo and its nuclear facility. That is not the same thing as destroying Iran's nuclear threat.

DEPTULA: No, that's true. And that's why it's important to understand that - you know, there are some people running around saying, well, you know, airpower alone can't do this. Well, guess what? Warfighting at a campaign level doesn't occur in any domain alone. It is the combination of applying the inherent advantages that airpower presents, but in coordination with special operations, cyber operations, all the other parts and pieces that go into coercive power. And that's what Israel has put together and has thought about before proceeding with their operations.

KELLY: So you believe that the U.S. could - should the commander in chief decide to go this route - use airstrikes against specific facilities without descending into an extended broader war?

DEPTULA: Yes, absolutely. We shouldn't take - look, there's nothing - let me retract the absolutely because there's never everything - there's nothing absolute with the conduct of warfare. However, there's a high likelihood that that may be the case. But I'm here to tell you that supporting Israel and its efforts to terminate Iran's nuclear capability isn't just a regional security issue. It's a decisive imperative that would dramatically improve global security, preserve the international order and deter nuclear proliferation around the world.

And that's something that the president needs to consider because for the last - unfortunately, since Russia invaded Ukraine, the rhetoric of Putin has indicated to other nations watching this that it would be into their benefit to acquire nuclear weapons. So this act of the president to assist the Israelis to denude Iran of its nuclear aspirations has strong geopolitical implications.

KELLY: How worried would you be, General, about the threat of retaliation against U.S. bases, U.S. forces in the region?

DEPTULA: We certainly have to be prepared for just such a response. But then again, the Iranians need to consider just exactly what Pandora's box they're opening by doing that.

KELLY: I mean, I will quote the - Iran's defense minister, who has warned, and I'm quoting, "all U.S. bases are within our reach, and we will boldly target them."

DEPTULA: Well, sure they are. I mean, and that's exactly what he's trying to do. He's trying to use rhetoric to prevent us from doing that. And we shouldn't fall into that trap. They've got a hell of a lot more to lose than we do.

KELLY: Retired Air Force Gen. Dave Deptula. He is dean of the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies. General, thank you.

