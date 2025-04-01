Celebrating and elevating Northwest jazz artists in April

For Jazz Appreciation Month, KNKX invites you to celebrate the musical talent that make their home here in the region.

From the heydays of Seattle’s Jackson Street jazz scene to Red Kelly’s joint in Tacoma, and throughout the Northwest, jazz and blues artists have long been a part of our region’s vibrant music scene. Today is no exception with artists carrying on the traditions of music in clubs, jam sessions, regional festivals, plus learning and mentoring through a healthy educational ecosystem.

Take a minute to let us know about some of the artists you love and appreciate and we’ll share your shout out and their music during our weekly Midday and Evening Jazz shows, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to midnight, starting April 7.

From April 7-25, listen in at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. for "Studio Session Shorts," a new series tapping into our extensive KNKX Studio Session archive to share stories and insights from leading artists in jazz and blues.

Also for this month of musical appreciation, we want to uplift and connect you to some regional festivals that feature jazz and blues.

"We love live music and hanging out with like-minded souls to enjoy it together." Carol Handley, Director of Music Programming

Starting Friday April 11, we will launch a new hour of music: the Northwest Festival Preview show. This once-a-month hour will air the second Friday of the month at 8 p.m. Learn about music festival lineups, listen to some of the artists who will play and learn how to get tickets so you can get out to hear them play live.

Join KNKX on air, and online, as we show a little extra love for Pacific Northwest musicians during Jazz Appreciation Month (JAM) 2025.