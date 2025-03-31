Donate
KNKX announces staff restructuring

KNKX Public Radio
Published March 31, 2025 at 4:27 PM PDT
knkx logo on a gradient background

Today, KNKX announces a restructuring and redeployment of staff resources to align with the evolving media landscape and new strategies to better serve its audience. This is not a cost-cutting effort, but a restructuring that has resulted in the elimination of five positions from the administration/operations and development departments.

These reductions were given careful consideration. We recognize that this restructuring will significantly affect the employees whose employment with KNKX comes to an end. We have provided meaningful transition support to all.

With these changes, KNKX will be able to significantly advance our services during the coming months to better meet the needs of our audience across Western Washington.
