Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ed Taylor reflects on MLK and the presidential inauguration falling on the same day

KNKX Public Radio | By Jennifer Wing
Published January 21, 2025 at 2:11 PM PST

Martin Luther King's holiday and the presidential inauguration falling on the same day could have conjured mixed feelings for some.

Ed Taylor is the University of Washington's Vice Provost and Dean of Undergraduate Academic Affairs.

Every year at UW, he welcomes the freshman class with a speech.

Taylor shares with us a commentary about his reflections on what this day means to him and his hopes for a more united future.

Click "Listen" above to hear this story.
Tags
MLK HolidayPresidential Inauguration
Jennifer Wing
Jennifer Wing leads the KNKX News department. She is an award winning journalist whose work has aired on various outlets including NPR, the BBC, Marketplace and the Third Coast Podcast. Reach her at jwing@knkx.org.
See stories by Jennifer Wing
Related Content