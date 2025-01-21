Ed Taylor reflects on MLK and the presidential inauguration falling on the same day

Martin Luther King's holiday and the presidential inauguration falling on the same day could have conjured mixed feelings for some.

Ed Taylor is the University of Washington's Vice Provost and Dean of Undergraduate Academic Affairs.

Every year at UW, he welcomes the freshman class with a speech.

Taylor shares with us a commentary about his reflections on what this day means to him and his hopes for a more united future.

Click "Listen" above to hear this story.