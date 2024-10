The Tacoma Urban League announced it has appointed a new CEO. Desireé Wilkins Finch will take over at the end of the month. The news comes just one year after T’wina Nobles, its current CEO, announced she would step down after she was elected to the state senate.

KNKX reporter Maya Aina spoke with her about her vision to revitalize Tacoma's black community.

