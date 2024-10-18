Funding earmarked to modernize state ferries may be in jeopardy

Some environmental groups and labor unions say repealing Washington's Climate Commitment Act with the passage of Initiative 2117 would have a dire impact on the state's already-beleaguered ferries system.

Those who rely on ferries in Washington have spent years dealing with delays because of mechanical failures and staffing shortages.

The Climate Commitment Act, funded by the state's largest polluters, includes tens of millions earmarked for modernizing the ferries system. But the future of this funding could be in jeopardy, depending on the results of Initiative 2117 this November.

