Funding earmarked to modernize state ferries may be in jeopardy

KNKX Public Radio | By Emil Moffatt
Published October 18, 2024 at 12:06 PM PDT

Some environmental groups and labor unions say repealing Washington's Climate Commitment Act with the passage of Initiative 2117 would have a dire impact on the state's already-beleaguered ferries system.

Those who rely on ferries in Washington have spent years dealing with delays because of mechanical failures and staffing shortages.

The Climate Commitment Act, funded by the state's largest polluters, includes tens of millions earmarked for modernizing the ferries system. But the future of this funding could be in jeopardy, depending on the results of Initiative 2117 this November.

Emil Moffatt
Emil Moffatt joined KNKX in October 2022 as All Things Considered host/reporter. He came to the Puget Sound area from Atlanta where he covered the state legislature, the 2021 World Series and most recently, business and technology as a reporter for WABE. Contact him at emoffatt@knkx.org.
