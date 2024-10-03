Donate
Washington state has the highest state minimum wage in the country

KNKX Public Radio | By Mayowa Aina
Published October 3, 2024 at 1:26 PM PDT

At $16.66 per hour, Washington will again have the highest state level minimum wage in the country. But, KNKX’s Mayowa Aina reports, some advocates say that’s still not enough.

Michael Hines is the president of the local union representing grocery store, retail, and other service workers in the South Sound region. He says an increase to the state’s minimum wage is always good, but his members need more to survive.

Tags
Minimum wageUnited Food and Commercial Workers UnionGrocery Store WorkersUnions
Mayowa Aina
Mayowa Aina covers cost-of-living and affordability issues in Western Washington. She focuses on how people do (or don't) make ends meet, impacts on residents' earning potential and proposed solutions for supporting people living at the margins of our community. Get in touch with her by emailing maina@knkx.org.
See stories by Mayowa Aina
