Seattle Opera prepares for first season under James Robinson

Seattle Opera is just a few weeks away from opening its first season under its new general and artistic director James Robinson.

The season will start October 12 with the world premiere of Jubilee, which tells the story of singers from Fisk University in Nashville. They helped introduce Negro spirituals to a worldwide audience after the Civil War.

Robinson said modern operas have been a focus of his career — and he wants to continue that work in Seattle.

