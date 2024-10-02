Donate
Seattle Opera prepares for first season under James Robinson

KNKX Public Radio | By Emil Moffatt
Published October 2, 2024 at 2:21 PM PDT

Seattle Opera is just a few weeks away from opening its first season under its new general and artistic director James Robinson.

The season will start October 12 with the world premiere of Jubilee, which tells the story of singers from Fisk University in Nashville. They helped introduce Negro spirituals to a worldwide audience after the Civil War.

Robinson said modern operas have been a focus of his career — and he wants to continue that work in Seattle.

Emil Moffatt
Emil Moffatt joined KNKX in October 2022 as All Things Considered host/reporter. He came to the Puget Sound area from Atlanta where he covered the state legislature, the 2021 World Series and most recently, business and technology as a reporter for WABE. Contact him at emoffatt@knkx.org.
