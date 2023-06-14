KNKX delivers jazz, blues and news from its studios in Seattle and Tacoma, Washington.


A woman in Ecuador made a surprise appearance at her own funeral

Published June 14, 2023 at 3:55 AM PDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

A woman in Ecuador made a surprise appearance at her own funeral. A hospital declared Bella Montoya dead. She had a possible stroke and heart attack. Her family members gathered for her wake and five hours in, they heard a knocking sound from inside the coffin. It gave us all a fright, according to her son. The family called 911, and first responders brought her back to the hospital as well as from the dead.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

