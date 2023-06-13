Brace yourself: It's the end of an era for 'Wheel of Fortune'

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. It's the end of an era for an iconic game show.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "WHEEL OF FORTUNE")

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Chanting) "Wheel Of Fortune."

FADEL: "Wheel Of Fortune's" longtime host, Pat Sajak, announced his retirement. This upcoming season will be his last. Sajak has been entertaining millions of viewers since 1981. In the game, contestants spin a wheel, solve word puzzles and win cash. Over $250 million has been awarded since the show premiered. Is there an M? An E? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.