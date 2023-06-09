An Italian man's catfish, more than 9 feet, breaks a fishing world record

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. An Italian man had a fish dream, and it came true when Alessandro Biancardi caught a 9-foot catfish out of Italy's Po river. It took 40 minutes to land it, get to shore and tie it to his boat. Then he ended up in the water swimming after the boat when the fish started pulling it away. The catch breaks a fishing world record, but he won't be eating what he calls a monster because he released it back into the river. Does having nine lives also apply to catfish? It's MORNING EDITION.