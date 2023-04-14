KNKX Spring Cooking Class with Nancy Leson and Rachel Marshall of Rachel's Ginger Beer

You’re invited to join KNKX food personality Nancy Leson, and Rachel Marshall, founder of Rachel’s Ginger Beer for an online cooking class hosted by Midday Jazz host Paige Hansen on Thursday, May 18 at 7 p.m. PT.

Rachel will show us how to create refreshing spring cocktails and mocktails at home, using ginger beer — as well as fresh herbs and locally sourced bitters. Nancy will share appetizer recipes to complement these delicious libations.

So join us for this fun class, and raise a glass – and some bites – to spring! Register on the form below.

About Nancy Leson

Part of the KNKX team for 15 years, Nancy is a nationally recognized food writer and a popular culinary instructor who celebrates the joys of eating–and cooking–across a wide world of food.

About Rachel Marshall

Rachel Marshall was inspired by her post-collegiate stint living in the Bavarian Alps and found it impossible to find the kind of ginger beer she’d fallen in love with abroad – bold, acidic, fresh, and not cloyingly sweet. So she founded the eponymous Rachel’s Ginger Beer in 2011 along with partner Adam Peters.

Working in a borrowed kitchen space, Rachel created a beverage meant to play nicely with your favorite spirit – from vodka to tequila to bourbon – but serve you just as well the morning after. The company’s workspace has since turned into a 10,000-square-foot production plant in Seattle’s SoDo district and Rachel has since parlayed 20 years of hospitality experience into her true passion: creating beautiful spaces for friends to gather, over a cocktail, ginger beer float, or just a glass of one of RGB’s season flavors, like cucumber tarragon or blood orange.

Since its humble, self-funded inception as a stand at Seattle farmers markets, RGB has grown to four stores in Seattle, as well as serving a nationwide clientele. Rachel also co-owns bars in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood – Nacho Borracho and Montana.

KNKX’s online cooking classes are exclusively for members. We hope you can join us and learn how to be your own bartender by making these fabulous cocktails and mocktails, paired with the perfect appetizers. We’ll help you put the “happy” in happy hour!