March 31: The US adopts daylight saving time and Cesar Chavez Day

MARCH 31

Washington State recognizes Cesar Chavez Day —2018

Back in 2014, President Barack Obama proclaimed March 31 as a federal commemorative holiday but, so far, only a few states recognize the holiday. On this day in 2018, Governor Jay Inslee made Washington one of those states, joining Arizona, California, Colorado, Minnesota, New Mexico, Texas and Utah, all of which observe the day to one degree or another.

Cesar Chavez was born Cesario Estrada Chavez in Yuma, Ariz. on this day in 1927. Spanish speaking was not allowed in the school he attended so he became "Cesar."

After losing their family home, the Chavez family moved to California to work the crops. As a young man in post-WWII America, Chavez served in the Navy until 1948 when he returned to crop-work as a member of National Farm Labor Movement.

In 1952, he began working with the Community Service Organization (CSO), the most prominent Latino civil rights organization of its time.

But on his birthday in 1962, he quit his decent-paying job and moved his family to Delano, Calif. where Cesar begin to build his dream of a National Farm Workers Association. He referred to it as a "movement" rather than a trade union and based it in the ideas of nonviolence advocated by Indian leader, Mahatma Ghandi.

The story of the FWA is a long and eventful one, with the nation paying attention to their Delano Grape Strike (1965-66), the Salinas Lettuce Strike (1970-71) and their expansion into other states, including our own.

Cesar Chavez spent his life working to make the lives of others better. He was a great American who never wanted to be the hero many people took him to be. He was a deeply religious and spiritual man—a humanitarian. And he deserves a national day of recognition. Make some time today to think about Cesar Chavez and the agricultural worker’s rights he lived for.

It is possible to become discouraged about the injustice we see everywhere. But God did not promise us that the world would be humane and just. He gives us the gift of life and allows us to choose the way we will use our limited time on earth. It is an awesome opportunity. Cesario Estrada Chavez

America goes to daylight saving time — 1918

Wanna stress-test your patience? If so, start reading up on the various rationales for daylight saving time and see how far you get.

Resetting clocks twice a year doesn’t seem like that big a deal, but it bugs everyone I know. And me. I’m one of the folks who say, “Let’s settle on the one we like and leave it at that.” But for some reason we never get around to it. Bigger congressional fish to fry, I guess. Still, I wanted to weigh in.

Note: Tomorrow is April Fool’s Day. Reach deep into your soul for you best self and don’t be a pain. Nobody enjoys being the butt of a prank. They may laugh with you in the moment, but be assured they are also plotting revenge. Break the vicious cycle of pranking.

