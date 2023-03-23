© 2023 Pacific Public Media
KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
scrnshot-V3.png
On This Day
Diving back into history may be delightful or dismaying. KNKX's Nick Morrison delivers a daily dose of it with his signature humor and skepticism. Here's what happened on this day.

March 23: The West Seattle Bridge closes and a Florida teenager creates a Rally for Decency

KNKX Public Radio | By Nick Morrison
Published March 23, 2023 at 3:00 AM PDT
West Seattle Bridge Closure
Elaine Thompson
/
AP
Several work vehicles are parked atop the West Seattle Bridge following an emergency closure several weeks earlier, Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Seattle. The bridge, a 590-foot long span that arches 140 feet above the Duwamish Waterway, remained closed to traffic Sept. 17, 2022. The bridge is the city's busiest with an average of 100,000 vehicles and 25,000 transit riders daily before the coronavirus pandemic dramatically decreased traffic.

MARCH 23

Rally for Decency - 1969

Praise where praise is due: You can always count on Florida to be Florida. That thought came to me when I came across information about a big celebration held in the Orange Bowl on this date back in ’69.

It was called the Rally For Decency, organized by a 17-year old kid named Mike Levesque. It was a response to the arrest of Jim Morrison, the singer for The Doors, who’d allegedly exposed himself onstage at a concert in Miami. Young Mike wanted to show the world that teenagers in Florida were not a bunch of depraved sickos, so he and some friends organized this rally. Which was a big success.

The rally welcomed everyone except ‘longhairs and weird dressers.’ Thousands of sartorially acceptable teens and adults showed up and you couldn’t swing a cat without hitting a clergyman. Celebrity entertainment included appearances by Jackie Gleason, Anita Bryant, The Lettermen and Ted Mack. (If you’ve never heard of some of these folks, just figure you’re livin’ right.)

The American Legion provided tiny flags. President Nixon sent Mike Levesque a letter of praise. The weekly entertainment periodical, ‘Variety,’ quotes Jackie Gleason as saying, “I believe this kind of movement will snowball across the United States and perhaps around the world."

The ‘movement’ snowballed its way north as far as Baltimore, where a decency rally was held on April 20th. A riot ensued and—BAM—that was it for decency rallies. Make of all this what you will.

Don Covay Birthday - 1936

Sometimes I get the opportunity to shine a light on a musical artist who may have slipped into the shadows. One such artist is songwriter and singer, Don Covay, who was born on this day in 1936. His name might not ring a bell but I’ll bet you’ve heard a Don Covay song somewhere along your way. Take, for example, Aretha Franklin’s recording of ‘Chain Of Fools’—that’s a Don Covay song.

Covay was born is South Carolina and raised in Washington, DC. He began singing in his family’s gospel group but soon switched to secular music. In 1957 his career really kicked off when he was hired to join the Little Richard Review.

Some of the songs Don Covay has written or co-written include the aforementioned ‘Chain of Fools,’ ‘Pony Time,’ and ‘See-Saw.’ Probably the biggest hit he had under his own name was 1964’s ‘Mercy Mercy,’ which was covered by the Rolling Stones later that same year. On the Stones’ version it’s pretty clear that Mick Jagger is content to just copy Covay’s vocal style. In fact, music writer, Peter Guralnick goes so far as to say that Covay was a ‘formative influence’ on Stringy Mick’s singing. ‘Mercy Mercy’ also features a very young Jimi Hendrix on guitar.

West Seattle Bridge Closes - 2020

Today is a day that lives in infamy for many Seattleites—West Seattleites in particular. This is the 3rd anniversary of the closing of the West Seattle Bridge, which was in need of repairs. For the two years it was closed, getting in or out of West Seattle was a kind of living hell—and that’s all I have to say on the matter.

Tags
West Seattle bridgeDon CovayMiami
Nick Morrison
Nick began working at KNKX as a program host in the late 1980’s and, with the exception of a relatively brief hiatus, has been with the station ever since. Along with his work as a Midday Jazz host, Nick worked for several years as KNKX’s Music Director. He is now the station’s Production Manager and also serves as a fill-in host on KNKX’s jazz and blues programs.
See stories by Nick Morrison
Related Content

Why Support KNKX?

You depend on KNKX for trusted, in-depth local news, music by knowledgeable hosts and enlightening NPR programs. We depend on members for more than half of our financial support.

Give Today