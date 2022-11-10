Nancy Leson and Chef Holly Smith: Gnocchi

With fall weather upon us, it’s time to turn to warm and satisfying comfort foods.

For our next KNKX online cooking class — Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. PT on Zoom — KNKX food personality Nancy Leson invites Chef Holly Smith of Café Juanita into her kitchen where they’ll prepare two types of handmade Italian dumplings — potato gnocchi and ricotta gnocchi — paired with a simple sauce of browned butter and sage. They’ll answer your questions during the class and KNKX's Paige Hansen will host.

Use the form below to register for this exclusive online cooking class for KNKX Sustaining Members.

About Nancy Leson

Part of the KNKX team for 15 years, Nancy is a nationally recognized food writer and a popular culinary instructor who celebrates the joys of eating — and cooking — across the wide world of food.

Nancy learned much of what she knows about food during her first career: waiting tables. She spent the better part of two decades as restaurant critic and food columnist for The Seattle Times. These days, when she’s not chatting about recipes or interviewing makers and shakers in the food world for KNKX, she helps end hunger, one loaf at a time, as the Edmonds hub coordinator for the Community Loaves project.

About Holly Smith

Holly Smith opened Café Juanita in 2000. For Holly, Café Juanita has been a labor of love. It has allowed the chef to express her passion for Northern Italian food and wine, enhance her commitment to organics and sustainability and provide a holistic approach to the dining experience while showcasing products culled from the Pacific Northwest.

In 2015, she purchased the restaurant property, hired design firm Heliotrope to undertake a vast redesign, and today offers her guests inviting dining spaces indoors and out alongside Juanita Creek. Holly’s many accolades include Best Chef Northwest in 2008 from the James Beard Foundation.