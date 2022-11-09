© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Three Sounders named to U.S. national team

KNKX Public Radio | By Tom Banse
Published November 9, 2022 at 5:30 PM PST
Seattle Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris.
Ted S. Warren
/
AP Photo

Three soccer stars from the Seattle Sounders and a fourth who was born and raised in Seattle are going to the biggest sporting event in the world. The U.S. men's national team yesterday announced that Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan and DeAndre Yedlin made the squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Also, Cameroon announced that Sounders defender Nouhou will play for that country. Roldan calls his selection "a dream come true." His Sounders teammate Morris echoed the thought.

"It feels amazing," said Morris. "This is something that you dream about since you’re a little kid, that you work for your whole career. In the back of our heads this whole year, it was kind of on our minds. To be able to know you’re part of the group is amazing. It’s an incredibly special group. So, we're just excited to get to Qatar."

The fourth selected player with Northwest roots, DeAndre Yedlin, now plays professionally for Miami's MLS team. This will be Yedlin’s second time playing in the World Cup.

The Americans take the pitch in less than two weeks for their first match against Wales and then they face a really tough test against England.

Tom Banse
