Madeleine Peyroux Careless Love Forever World Tour

Madeleine Peyroux’s extraordinary journey is one of the music industry’s most compelling. Eight albums and twenty-two years since her debut, Dreamland, Peyroux continues to challenge the genre lines of jazz, venturing into the fertile fields of other contemporary genres with unfading curiosity.

Much like songbird Edith Piaf, Madeleine Peyroux spent her teenage years busking the busy streets of Paris. Just like the ‘little sparrow’, Madeleine befriended the city’s street musicians and made its Latin quarter her first performing stage. Years later, Peyroux would cite iconic Piaf as an influence on her music and record a rendition of the classic La Vie En Rose, soulfully capturing the tune’s romanticism and melancholy.

Careless Love (2004) was a rich collection of cover versions with tunes from Bob Dylan to James P Johnson, and included Peyroux’s milestone rendition of Leonard Cohen’s "Dance Me to the End of Love." For the sole original on the album, producer Klein and Jesse Harris co-wrote Madeleine’s signature tune and many fans’ favorite, "Don’t Wait Too Long." With sales of half a million copies the album shifted Peyroux from the exclusive Jazz realm into the mainstream arena. Now she's honoring that milestone with this Carless Love Forever World Tour!

“We are going to the human side of everything, like I do in all my music … It is very personal in content, and expansive in sound.” — Madeleine Peyroux, interviewed in The Berkshire Eagle

