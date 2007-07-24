Revelations, Contradictions in Gonzales Testimony

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday pounded Attorney General Alberto Gonzales with questions on the firings of U.S. attorneys, secret domestic eavesdropping and other contentious issues.

Gonzales did not provide any more details of why the federal prosecutors were dismissed than he has in previous appearances, but the hearing brought new revelations about domestic spying — and more apparent contradictions from the attorney general.

He also defended his visit to the hospital bedside of then-Attorney General John Ashcroft as the White House attempted to get Justice Department approval of the domestic surveillance program.

