Afghan Elders Seek S. Korean Hostages Release

Published July 24, 2007 at 3:00 AM PDT

Tribal elders in Afghanistan are still negotiating the release of 23 South Koreans being held by the Taliban. Most of the hostages are in their 20s and 30s. A provincial governor in the region told the Reuters news agency that force will not be used to free the hostages. Government troops have surrounded the kidnappers for several days. The Taliban has demanded a withdrawal of South Korean troops. So far, South Korea has not shown any signs of giving in.

