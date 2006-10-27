Listener-supported 88.5 KNKX delivers jazz, blues and NPR news on air and online from its studios in Seattle and Tacoma, Washington.


Iraq War Vets Return; Some Have No Home

By Libby Lewis
Published October 27, 2006 at 1:00 PM PDT
Joe Raicaldo leans against the '98 Plymouth he has been living in since his honorable discharge from the Army after he was injured in Iraq.
Libby Lewis, NPR
/
Joe Raicaldo leans against the '98 Plymouth he has been living in since his honorable discharge from the Army after he was injured in Iraq.

National Guard Cpl. Joe Raicaldo is home from Iraq with things he didn't have when he left: an honorable discharge, metal rods and screws up and down his spine, and an arm that moves like a robot's. He's also homeless, living in his car. There are at least 600 recent vets who are homeless.

Raicaldo's story is one that tells how hard it is going to be to weave some of America's warriors back into the fabric of home.

